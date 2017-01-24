Major Project To Save Northeast Forest In Full-Swing

The Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture is working with the United Nations environment programme to improve the management of natural resources on the north-east coast of Saint Lucia.
The Iyanola Natural Resource Management Project seeks to enhance global environmental security by ensuring the sustainable use of resources and environmental conservation.
