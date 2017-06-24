Man Shot at Corinth

A man has been hospitalized after a suspected drive – by shooting incident at Corinth, Gros-Islet.

The incident reportedly occurred between 10p.m and 11p.m, June 23rd.

The victim is believed to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

Cell phone video of the aftermath has surfaced on social media and appear to show the victim bleeding, unresponsive and, sprawled on the ground near a popular gym at the White Rock junction.

The motive for the shooting was not immediaty clear. Major crimes in the police force is investigating.

The identification of the shooting victim has not been obtained.

More details to come.