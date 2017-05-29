Home / News Updates / Marchand P.O to Temporarily Relocate

Marchand P.O to Temporarily Relocate

Rehani Isidore

The Saint Lucia Postal Service wishes to inform the general public that the Marchand Post Office will be temporarily relocated to the General Post Office, Bridge Street, Castries, effective Monday, May 29, until further notice. The Saint Lucia Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

