Caribbean Marine and Environment experts met in Saint Lucia this week to review the impact of climate change on the sea and the coasts of small island states.

It is the first regional workshop of its kind and participants say it comes at a crucial time for a marine environment under threat from coral bleaching, rising sea temperatures and storms.

They also presented and reviewed the 2017 Caribbean Marine Climate Change Report card.



