Mayor Francis concludes phase one of Castries school tours

PRESS RELEASE – As part of the activities to commemorate the Castries Constituency Council’s (CCC) 50th Anniversary, His Worship Mayor Peterson D. Francis on Tuesday concluded a series of school visits which he hopes highlighted the role and function of the Council and the Office of the Mayor.

The school tours which commenced last week Friday included official visits to fifteen schools (15) within district four. The students were educated and quizzed on the relevance of the Office of the Mayor and the Castries Constituency Council.

“It just might be a first for a Mayor of Castries and I am thankful that the opportunity was given to me. It is my view that what obtained in the past years cannot be accepted as the norm. Hence moving forward, we need to play a greater role in the development of the country and decentralize the functions of and contributions towards the different sectors. We need to elevate, motivate and educate our children as well,” noted Mayor Peterson D. Francis.

Mayor Francis expressed gratitude to the District Education Officer, Mrs Fiona Mayer, for accommodating his entourage and gave his commitment that assistance in whatever way possible will be provided in order to improve the service delivery at the institutions.

The mayor plans to visit more institutions later this month.