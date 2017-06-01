Micoud Carnival to Unveil Calendar of Events

Micoud Carnival Committee launches its 2017 calendar of events on Sunday, 11 June 2017 on the Micoud Multipurpose Court from 4:00pm. It will highlight the pageant contestants, Junior and Adult carnival band costumes and more.

Miss Brenda Paul, Chairperson of the Micoud Carnival Committee, says she is excited about this year’s product. According to Ms. Paul:

“Carnival 2016 exceeded my expectation and I anticipate that 2017 will be of an extremely higher quality”.

This year’s theme for is “ANNOU ALE`: Our journey continues”.

The calendar features six (06) events from Sunday, 4 June 2017, starting with Carnival Train and culminates with the main event, Adult Parade day two, on Sunday, July 31 2017.

The Committee expects the number of carnival bands participating in this year’s parade to increase and says patrons of Micoud Carnival can expect better quality events throughout Micoud Carnival.

Attached is a copy of the Calendar of Events. Committee members are available for interviews, see footer for contact information.