Minister Talks School Security As Cops Nab 3 Suspects

Winston Springer October 13, 2016 Recent News 2 Comments

The police force is reporting progress in their investigation into the St. Mary’s college burglary investigation. According to the police press office, three male individuals have been arrested and one laptop belonging to the school has been recovered. 

Police say as investigations continue, charges are expected to be laid.

Law enforcement officials reveal that investigations could also lead to possible charges in connection with the break-in at the Castries comprehensive secondary school.

Meanwhile, minister for education Dr. Gale Rigobert disclosed Thursday that officials are formulating specific security programs for schools that are susceptible to security breaches and attacks.

