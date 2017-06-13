Ministry of Health prepares for the above normal 2017 hurricane season

On June 8th, 2017 the Ministry of Health convened a meeting to identify the plans made for the Hurricane season which commenced on the 1st of June and ends on November 30th.

The Ministry is making a deliberate attempt to identify potential gaps in the services provided during and after hurricanes.

Health Disaster Coordinator, Dr. Glensford Joseph gave further details of the meeting: “The objectives of this meeting were to identify the plans made by each health facility and department within the Ministry of Health and also at the national level…can operate during this 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.”

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the upcoming season is anticipated to be above normal with approximately 11-17 name storms; 5-9 becoming hurricanes and 2-4 becoming major hurricanes.

With this outlook, Dr. Joseph cautions citizens to be prepared to mitigate the impact of the hurricane season on our health, social wellbeing and economic status.

“The Ministry has done a significant amount of preparation for this 2017 hurricane season and we encourage the general population to play their part….and also safe drinking water.”

The Ministry of Health urges all individuals to carefully plan and prepare for the 2017 hurricane season.