Ministry of Health and Wellness Supports “Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week”

Ministry of Health AND Wellness May 8, 2017 PRESS RELEASE

Regional member states, the CARICOM Secretariat and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), along with St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, with the support of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), will be observing “Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week” from May 8-12, 2017 under the theme “Small Bite, Big Threat”.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness endorses and supports the regional campaign which aims to strengthen the existing initiatives by member states and to generate public mosquito awareness to eliminate the breeding sites and protecting the populace. The main thrust of the Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week will be communication and mobilization activities in the regional member states with a focus to remind the general public to take action to reduce their risk of vector borne diseases. CARPHA has noted that the region has become increasingly susceptible to mosquito borne diseases which threaten our health and the tourism sector.

Vector borne illnesses such as Zika Virus Disease, Dengue Fever and Chikungunya continue to be a threat to human health and St. Lucia remains vigilant in its surveillance and management response. Nationally, the Ministry of Health is currently preparing for it’s the annual Vector Awareness week, which will be implemented at the end of June 2017.

The Ministry of Health’s Vector Awareness Week is part of a series of interventions and trainings conducted as part of national preparedness. Included in these are the enhanced monitoring of and country preparedness for Yellow Fever, sensitization and re-training of health personal in regards to vector borne diseases, targeted clean up campaigns, baiting for rodents, and dissemination of mosquito traps at health centers and hospitals. Panel discussions, health fairs and training of stakeholders in communities are also on the health campaign program.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to enhance and scale up its response to vector disease prevention and control and to work in partnership with its stakeholders nationally and regionally and we extend our support to CARPHA for “Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week”, beginning May 8, 2017.

For more information, please contact Alison Isebert, at the Bureau of Health Education at telephone no. 468-5347 or 285-8324.