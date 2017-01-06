Breaking News
More To Mock Than Meets The Eye?, Son Speaks Out!

Rehani Isidore


Financial constraints, coupled with other personal issues allegedly contributed to the deplorable living conditions of ‘mock’ – the handicapped blind senior citizen of Assou Canal, Corinth.
That’s according to his only son Joshua Casimir who claims his 74-year-old father has not been easy to deal with.
Rehani Isidore has an update on the story we first broke on Thursday night.

