More To Mock Than Meets The Eye?, Son Speaks Out!

Financial constraints, coupled with other personal issues allegedly contributed to the deplorable living conditions of ‘mock’ – the handicapped blind senior citizen of Assou Canal, Corinth.
That’s according to his only son Joshua Casimir who claims his 74-year-old father has not been easy to deal with.
Rehani Isidore has an update on the story we first broke on Thursday night.
