Morgan Heritage Solidifies Soleil Roots & Soul

Morgan Heritage was the centre piece of the inaugural Soleil Roots and Soul concert at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

Performing for a global audience at Soleil Roots and Soul, Morgan Heritage seamlessly settled on main stage to deliver a string of chart topping reggae hit songs.

THE ROYAL FAMILY OF REGGAE

Having fully recharged their momentous journey in the past year and a half, and having unquestionably established themselves as the premiere live group on the reggae circuit, Morgan Heritage is now on another phase of their indomitable mission. The Royal Family of

Reggae, has taken the impressively significant step forward by releasing their upcoming album, Strictly Roots.

Guided by sheer acumen and a passionate desire to make their already rich musical legacy even more impactful, Morgan Heritage, after much deliberation and contemplation, triumphantly delivers their latest album exclusively on their very own label CTBC (Cool To Be Conscious) Music Group. Undoubtedly one of contemporary reggae’s most powerful forces on the global stage, the sensational roots reggae quintet, which comprises siblings Peetah Morgan (vocals), Una Morgan (keyboard/vocals), Roy “Gramps” Morgan (keyboard/vocals), Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan (rhythm guitar) and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan (percussion/vocals) has embraced the challenges that come with empowerment of this nature.

According to Gramps, “Strictly Roots, our 10th studio album is particularly significant. It represents our first album released independent of VP Records, on our very own label CTBC Music Group. VP has been great for the group and we’re grateful for our years with them. We just felt it was time to approach the release of our music differently.”

Possessing that unmistakably authentic Morgan Heritage organic roots sound with an expansively eclectic mix that takes it seamlessly into hybrid valleys and mountains, Strictly Roots interestingly pays homage to the elders, while ironically, also blazes the trail towards the

exciting future of roots.

“We know what our fans want; we know exactly where we want to take them and we know precisely how to get them there,” shrewd lead singer, Peetah Morgan, says confidently of the ground-breaking album which is set for a Spring release.

Among the heavyweight co-producers with Morgan Heritage on Strictly Roots are Don Chandler and BBC One/BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B who co-produced the compelling lead single, Perform and Done which is now available on iTunes; Shane C. Brown(Juke Boxx Productions); multiple Grammy nominee, Jason “J-Vibe” Farmer; French reggae/dancehall production duo MatthieuBost and Jérémie “Bim” Dessus; guitarist Andrew “Simmo” Simpson and DJ Fras. Contributing to the brilliant instrumentation for which a Morgan Heritage album is renowned, is multi-faceted studio and touring drummer, American Gil Sharone, whose DVD, Wicked Beats, incorporating ska, rocksteady and reggae, won the Drummie Award in Drum Magazine for “DVD of the Year” in 2011.

Adding their vocals to infectious rhythms with empowering and stimulating lyrics are platinum selling Pop/Dancehall phenomenon Shaggy; American reggae and R&B vocalist, J Boog; third generation ambassadors from the Morgan and the Marley families, Jemere Morgan and Jo Mersa Marley; reggae sensation, Chronixx; rock, world and reggae band, Rebelution and Bumble Bee from the American Grammy-nominated pop reggae band SOJA.

Like its predecessor, Here Come The Kings, Strictly Roots successfully incorporates R&B and a hint of dancehall, but it goes a step further with this synergy and almost effortlessly fuses a type of roots, pop and dancehall majesty that could only be truly achieved by the Royal Family of Reggae.