Mother of Hit And Run Victim Cries Foul

Mother of Hit And Run Victim Cries Foul

Miguel Fevrier 2 days ago Recent News 1 Comment


The mother of a hit and run victim is appealing to the perpetrator to give themselves up to authorities.
The college student was allegedly knock down by a speeding motorist who reportedly fled the scene of the accident on Tuesday afternoon.

One comment

  1. concern
    January 28, 2017 at 8:23 am

    This young lady got hit on the side walk . Where this driver had to come to a complete stop. It was pure reckless.

    Reply

