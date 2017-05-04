Nat Geo to host photography Master Class in Saint Lucia

GIS – Joe McNally, one of the world’s most accomplished photographers, will be hosting a master class at the Anse Chastanet Resort for National Geographic Expeditions.

McNally, who will be leading the classes at the eco-friendly resort, boasts a career that includes assignments in more than 50 countries. He has contributed to the National Geographic magazine for more than three decades, and has been described by American Photo magazine as “perhaps the most versatile photojournalist working today.” He is included in the American Photo list of the “100 Most Important People in Photography,” was honoured as a Nikon “Legend Behind the Lens” and voted one of the 30 most influential photographers of the decade by Photo District News.

The “Advanced Photography and Lighting Workshop” session will tutor 16 advanced photographers and National Geographic photography workshop alumni. McNally will deliver lectures and guide participants through the complexities of advanced photography while taking them through the sprawling Anse Chastanet property, with its tropical rainforest, organic farm, and jungle bike trails.

National Geographic Expeditions said it chose Anse Chastanet because the resort is “blanketed in lush jungles, edged by luminous sandy beaches, and crowned by the staggering twin peaks of its iconic Pitons.”

The six-day workshop is designed to ensure that participants benefit from daily instruction and critiques of their photographs. Attendees will also learn the fundamentals of artificial lighting and move to advanced techniques to take their skills to the next level, working hands-on with all manner of small flash techniques, from high speed flash to multiple speed light interiors.

McNally has stated that he wants students to capture the Caribbean spirit of Saint Lucia. The photography workshop will be held from Oct. 10 – 15