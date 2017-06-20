The National Carnival Queen Pageant Committee is gearing up for the 2017 national queen pageant. Last weekend, the contestants participated in a whistle-stop through the city circuit, which came to a halt at the bay-walk mall in Rodney Bay.
National Carnival Queen Whistle Stop
The National Carnival Queen Pageant Committee is gearing up for the 2017 national queen pageant. Last weekend, the contestants participated in a whistle-stop through the city circuit, which came to a halt at the bay-walk mall in Rodney Bay.