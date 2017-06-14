National culinary team returns

GIS:-Saint Lucia won eight medals at the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean competition.

The Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA), recently held a welcome home ceremony for the seven young chefs who were part of the SLHTA national culinary team at the Taste of the Caribbean competition in Miami, Florida.

The ceremony was held at the Hewannora International Airport in celebration of the team’s accomplishments.

The Taste of the Caribbean competition allows chefs from around the Caribbean to demonstrate their culinary skills while providing an innovative environment that aids in development.

This year, Saint Lucia walked away with eight medals at the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean competition including silver medals for Caribbean National Team of the Year, Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year (awarded to Billy Mauricette), and Caribbean Beef Competition (awarded to Nissa Paul).

The team arduously prepared and practiced for weeks before the trip to Miami.

SLHTA CEO Noorani Azeez thanked all of those who supported the team, including sponsors.

“This year’s transformative experience would not be possible without the support of the many corporate partners,” he said.

The SLHTA also coordinates and sponsors the national culinary team through a Tourism Enhancement Fund. Team members say the competition was an experience of a lifetime.