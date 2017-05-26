National Schools Swim Meets Set for Monday

The St Lucia Amateur Swimming Association (SLASA) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Development and Sports will be hosting the National Primary Schools and National Secondary Schools swim meet on Monday, May 29th. The event being held at Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre is sure to draw enthusiasts of all ages to watch as our schools compete for the title of National School Swimming Champion.

The meet not only allows for the development of swimming across the island, but it gives the schools another avenue to flex their muscles in the holistic approach to learning. Additionally, students that do not currently swim with a club are allowed the chance to demonstrate their skills while representing their schools. Annually, the Schools Swim Meet takes place during the 3rd term to allow schools to develop their swimming program from the beginning of the school year.

The Primary schools will be competing from 9 am until 12 noon on Monday with a quick opening ceremony for both meets at 8:55 AM. The reigning champions – Montessori School – will be on deck vying to keep their title for another year. Upcoming local swimmers such as Naima Hazell and Antoine Destang will be representing their schools. There are approximately 90 Primary School Students participating in the event.

The Secondary Schools swim meet will begin at 1 PM and run through 4 PM. St Joseph’s convent is ready to maintain the title of reigning champions at the secondary school level. This year we will see the return of the Boys Training Centre to the swim meet, which is very uplifting to the swimming fraternity. There are approximately 130 secondary school students registered to compete for the various schools entered.

Although there were challenges in securing a date to allow as many students to participate, SLASA is pleased they are able to host this event again. It would not be possible without the contribution from the Department of Youth Development and Sports as well as Easy Click Books, Blue Waters, and Bay Gardens Resorts. Special thanks go out to all sponsors, stakeholders and volunteers for their assistance in making this year’s Schools Swim Meet a success.