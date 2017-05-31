NCF Holds 14th Annual Telethon

The national community foundation (NCF) hosted the 14th edition of the national telethon on Sunday, may 28th at the Financial Center at Pointe Seraphine.

This year’s broadcast featured a number of performances by local artists, as well as fashion, and theatre.

It also paid tribute to a Laborie benefactor and included testimonies.

Although the target of 200,000 dollars was not achieved, NCF executive director Michelle Philipps says a special thanks to sponsors, the media and corporate Saint Lucia.

The telethon began in 2003 to provide social support for at-risk youth, the elderly and socially disadvantaged groups.