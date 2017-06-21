New OECS Chair Calls For Region To Be Assertive

The new chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean states (OECS), Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, has called for deeper economic integration and more extensive functional

Co-operation between small island developing states.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister took over the chairmanship from Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris and will serve for one year.

The effect of climate change and security are two issues the chairman says must be high on the agenda of the grouping.

He also called for greater attention to education systems to support market demands.

Prime Minister Chastanet highlighted some of the achievements of the OECS grouping, which included the successful establishment of the eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, eastern Caribbean Civil aviation authority and the Eastern Caribbean telecommunications authority.