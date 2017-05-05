New PWA executive calls first GM

The newly elected executive of the Police Welfare Association [PWA] held their maiden general meeting on May 5th.

PWA president Travis Chicot told News4orce the meeting served as the first formal introduction to the membership.

The floor was open for PWA members to share the opinions on various matters.

The PWA executive also discussed key administrative issues including;

Promotions

Fund raising

Discipline

Other matters discussed were the supposed findings from an investigation by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security [IMPACS] in the police force and the 2010/11 anti-crime operation dubbed ‘operation restore confidence’.

The PWA executive explained addressing the concerns of the membership remains paramount.

The new PWA executive wants to foster unity among the membership.