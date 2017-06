Sandals resorts international has broken ground on its 4th resort in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet joined his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness and the head of the region’s largest hotel chain Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart to break ground on the sandals Lasource.

Tourism officials say it is indicative of investor confidence in Saint Lucia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Print