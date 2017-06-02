NIC Previews Sneaker Day 2017

The National Insurance Corporation is once again leading the charge to get corporate Saint Lucia moving. The NIC on Thursday June 1st, 2017, announced the date for the 2nd annual National Sneaker Day activity.

Sneaker Day is the NIC’s workplace health awareness programme which seeks to improve the well-being of employees throughout the island. The activity is scheduled to take place on Wednesday June 28th, 2017. On that day workers are encouraged to wear sneakers with their normal work attire.



Recognizing the effects that non-communicable illness is having on the population, the NIC is encouraging corporate Saint Lucia to join the movement to promote healthy living through increased physical activity in the workplace. Workers are encouraged to parking farther away than usual, use the washroom farther from their desk, take the stairs instead of the elevators or simply walking over to a colleague instead of using the phone. Integrating small amounts of physical activity into the workday really adds up.

NIC Sneaker Day has endorsement from the Ministry of Health.