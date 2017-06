Member of Parliament for Laborie, Alva Baptiste and the Saint Lucia Labour Party [SLP] vowed continued protest against the Desert Star Holdings [DSH] development proposal earmarked for Vieux-Fort.

The Laborie MP was among several speakers at an SLP public meeting in Laborie on June 4th who took aim at the DSH deal, considered to be a “bad deal”.

Alva Baptiste staked the future of his political career on the line when he personally vowed to ramp up DSH opposition. Listen below.