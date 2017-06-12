No Arrests in 27th Homicide

Press Release

June 12, 2017

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a twenty-seven (27) year old resident of Corinth, Gros Islet, namely Seasme Cherry also known as “Shem Cherry” and “Snake Oil”.

The Gros Islet Police Station received a report of a possible homicide, about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Piat, Grande Riviere, Gros Islet.

Seame Cherry, who was allegedly shot four times, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner, about 2:43a.m.

A post mortem is to be scheduled for today, Monday, June 12, 2017.

No one is in custody in relation to this incident. Investigations into this matter are continuing.

This is the twenty-seventh homicide for the year 2017.