No More Saint Lucia Jazz Festival

The annual Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival has been cancelled. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the disclosure during a weekly press briefing on December 12th. By Prime Minister Chastanet’s account, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival has not been profitable. The iconic Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, after 25-years will be replaced with a so-called ‘summer festival’.
That prime mininster is a cunt for removing the jazz festival what an asshole
No I disagree because I always enjoy the festival and always motivate persons to travel to St. Lucia for it. It’s so sad😒