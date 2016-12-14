No More Saint Lucia Jazz Festival

Breaking News
Rehani Isidore 1 week ago

The annual Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival has been cancelled. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the disclosure during a weekly press briefing on December 12th. By Prime Minister Chastanet’s account, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival has not been profitable. The iconic Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, after 25-years will be replaced with a so-called ‘summer festival’.

  1. Anonymous
    December 19, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    That prime mininster is a cunt for removing the jazz festival what an asshole

  2. Klewou
    December 15, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    No I disagree because I always enjoy the festival and always motivate persons to travel to St. Lucia for it. It’s so sad😒

