Nobel Laureate Day 2017

Alison Kentish 8 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


January 23rd is observed annually as Nobel Laureate Day in Saint Lucia.
This year, theatre arts teachers from across the country received the opportunity to dialogue with Harvard University professor and literary great Jamaica Kincaid.
The day’s event precedes the annual Derek Walcott lecture scheduled for January 24th.

