January 23rd is observed annually as Nobel Laureate Day in Saint Lucia.
This year, theatre arts teachers from across the country received the opportunity to dialogue with Harvard University professor and literary great Jamaica Kincaid.
The day’s event precedes the annual Derek Walcott lecture scheduled for January 24th.
Home / Top Stories / Nobel Laureate Day 2017
Check Also
Sandals Donates Dental Chair To Bordelais
The dental clinic at Saint Lucia’s lone penal facility was the beneficiary of a much …