The wildlife and endemic fauna and flora of the Grande Anse Estate are threatened due to shifting cultivation and misuse of lands.
The department of forestry is working with the United Nations Environment Programme on a restoration project under; “the Iyanola natural resource management project of the North-East Coast”.
The program is aimed at ensuring the survival of species, protection of natural resources and involves the replanting of fast growing plants in degraded areas.
Home / Top Stories / Northeast Coast Forest Restoration Drive
Check Also
Ubaldus Raymond, Unfazed Addresses Employers
Embattled minister in the ministry of finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond last Friday vowed to leave …