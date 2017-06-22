“I Have Nothing to Do With That” – PM Chastanet on McLean CIP Departure

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has denied involvement in the abrupt departure of Cindy McLean, Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit [CIU].

On June 21st, HTS News4orce exclusively obtained information on McLean’s fate at CIU. Sources revealed the board of directors of the CIP has placed the CEO on ‘administrative leave’ with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Chastanet reacted to the development on June 22nd to the local press, and gave assurances that the decision was made solely by the CIP board. [Watch video]

McLean was appointed CIP Unit CEO in October 2015. In May, Cindy McLean gave a contrasting account on CIU policy following the release of a ‘joint statement’ with Invest Saint Lucia [ISL] on the status of the controversial Desert Star Holdings [DSH] deal.

McLean told News4orce that she, as CIU CEO was “not aware” of the statement and, further added that the missive was published when she was off island.Cindy McLean emphasized that it is against CIU policy to publish or publicly disclose the status of ongoing negotiations with investors.

The duration of Mclean’s administrative leave is not immediately clear.