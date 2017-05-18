NOTICE: Flow Synchronizing Digital TV Lineup

Thursday May 18th 2017, LIME TV is undergoing a major change. We are changing a number of channels, and synchronizing the lineup with the Flow Digital TV lineup, which offers more channels, better quality, and greater flexibility. This means that several channels are also being added to Flow Digital TV and channels on LIME TV being moved to new locations.

LIME TV Customers will need to perform a factory reset and then rescan their boxes. The parameters for scanning the set top box are as follow:

Start frequency: 99000

End frequency: 747000

SymRate: 5057

Mod: 64QAM

KEY POINTS:

Flow continues working to streamline our TV product, and as such we must from time to time remove non-compliant content.

Whereas we are removing some channels from legacy LIME TV, and three from our legacy Flow TV, we are adding nearly 20 new channels to Flow TV!

We are adding a number of channels to the Flow digital lineup: Fox Sports Racing, Tropik, Oxygen, Cubavision, local channels including Kairi FM, Scruffy TV, ATM, RCI, RSL, Blazin FM, Real FM, Helen FM, Yes FM, Vybe FM, Rhythm FM, Hot FM, and Prayz FM

LIME TV subscribers will need to perform a rescan in order to enable the updated channel lineup.

The channel changes are taking place now as we seek to continue rationalization of all of the products across the two platforms and make them synonymous for all of our customers.

New Flow TV customers the opportunity to enjoy the Flow Sports Pack for free, inclusive of live coverage of the English Premier League and lots more. With more channels, better quality, including a number of HD channels, and greater flexibility, we certainly encourage our customers to get on Flow TV.