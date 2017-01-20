Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / NWU Holds Decertification Exercise At CCC

NWU Holds Decertification Exercise At CCC

Miguel Fevrier 1 hour ago Top Stories Leave a comment


The national workers union will now represent daily paid workers at the Castries Constituencies Council.
A decertification poll was conducted downstairs city hall on Friday morning, where employees cast their vote in order to determine which trade union will represent their collective bargaining interests.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

UWI Springer Lecture On China/Taiwan Identity

The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia this week collaborated with the embassy of Taiwan in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved