NWU Holds Decertification Exercise At CCC

The national workers union will now represent daily paid workers at the Castries Constituencies Council.
A decertification poll was conducted downstairs city hall on Friday morning, where employees cast their vote in order to determine which trade union will represent their collective bargaining interests.
