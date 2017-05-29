NYC ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE

On Saturday, May 27 2017, The General Assembly of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council elected a new Executive.

The new team consists of the following

President: Jeshurun Andrew

First Vice President: Nyus Alfred

Second Vice President: Ajani Lebourne

General Secretary: Raejean Montoute

Assistant General Secretary: Raquel John

Treasurer: Anya Edwin

Public Relations Officer: Chaddie Mathurn

The Elections Committee of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates the new executive and extends appreciation to all the candidates, delegates and volunteers who participated in the electoral process.