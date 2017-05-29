NYC ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE

On Saturday, May 27 2017, The General Assembly of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council elected a new Executive.
The new team consists of the following
President: Jeshurun Andrew
First Vice President: Nyus Alfred
Second Vice President: Ajani Lebourne
General Secretary: Raejean Montoute
Assistant General Secretary: Raquel John
Treasurer: Anya Edwin
Public Relations Officer: Chaddie Mathurn
The Elections Committee of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates the new executive and extends appreciation to all the candidates, delegates and volunteers who participated in the electoral process.