NYC Presents Candidates For Upcoming Election

The national youth council (NYC) presented the candidates vying for a spot on the executive at the elections scheduled for the general assembly.

The nominations process officially ended on April 17th and on May 27th registered members will vote by secret ballot for a new executive.

Interviews were conducted to determine whether the nominees are aware of their expected roles and duties.

Candidate Chaddie Faucher says if elected his first order of business is to enhance the NYC’s communications network.

The assistant general secretary spot is still vacant.

Chairperson on the elections committee Timothy Ferdinand says this time around, the council is seeking an enthusiastic team ready to empower Saint Lucian youth.

The council has assembled an electoral commission comprising one individual from the electoral department, youth, and sports department, a past NYC president, district branch member, and attorney.

