OECS Announces 30 Under 30 Campaign Winners

OECS Media Release
Thursday, May 25, 2017 — The OECS Commission is pleased to announce that after five months, and over one hundred applications from young business men and women throughout the region, the top 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs have been chosen.
The selected cohort represent a diverse cross section of industries, including Food and Beverage, Art and Photography, Business, Technology, Agriculture, Sustainable Development, Social Development, Sports, Photography and Entertainment.
OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended this initiative that seeks to bolster the creativity of the region’s youth.
“At the center of this effort is youth development. The youth demographic is among the most disadvantaged segment of the population characterised by unacceptably high rates of unemployment; therefore youth empowerment and entrepreneurship must be a priority if we are to drive the change we all seek.”
“It is the hope that this initiative will provide the support that these young entrepreneurs need to take their businesses to the next level.”
Winners will receive business support from the OECS Competitive Business Unit in the form of mentorship, to aid their professional and business development; technical assistance in sourcing markets; and financial assistance.
Through its Youth Empowerment Strategy (YES), the OECS Commission opened nominations for its inaugural 30 Under 30 in Entrepreneurship initiative in November of 2016 and extended the nominating period until March 31, 2017.
Eligible entrepreneurs had to be 30 years old or younger at the time of nomination, and be a citizen or resident of an OECS Member State. All eligible applications were considered despite business size, years of operation, and business industry.
Details on the official 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony will be shared in the coming weeks.
|Name
|Country
|Industry
|Mr. Akeem Edwards
|Antigua & Barbuda
|Food & Beverage
|Mr. Regis Burton
|Antigua & Barbuda
|Social Business
|Mr. Winston Laville
|Antigua & Barbuda
|Agriculture
|Miss Sharie De Castro
|British Virgin Islands
|Education
|Mr. Mitch Jno Charles
|Commonwealth of Dominica
|Agriculture
|Mr. Oudin Samuel
|Commonwealth of Dominica
|Website Design
|Mr. Sherwin Thomas
|Commonwealth of Dominica
|Entertainment & Media
|Mr. Prince F. Thomas
|Grenada
|Agriculture
|Miss Tereika Peters
|Grenada
|Food & Beverage
|Mr. Shakim J. Fortune
|Grenada
|Food & Beverage
|Mr. Jacques Sanquer
|Martinique
|Consulting
|Mr. Sébastien Célestine
|Martinique
|Culture & Entertainment
|Miss Sasha Herbert
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|Art & Entertainment
|Mr. Dijaun Jack
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|Business & Personal Service
|Mr. Janeel Boon
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|Computers, Communications & Electronics
|Mr. Shane Browne
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|Shopping & Specialty Services
|Miss Desi Brown
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|Creative Enterprise & Business and Personal Services
|Mr. Wendel George
|St. Lucia
|Sports & Recreation
|Mr. Larry Shepherd
|St. Lucia
|Construction & Renovation
|Mr. Nyus Alfred
|St. Lucia
|Sports & Recreation
|Mr. Jonathan Theobalds
|St. Lucia
|Computers, Communications & Electronics
|Miss Kenisha Jn Baptiste
|St. Lucia
|Construction & Renovation
|Miss Kandice Delice
|St. Lucia
|Shopping & Specialty Stores
|Mr. Denell Florius
|St. Lucia
|Public Utilities & Environment
|Mr. Randy Lafontaine
|St. Lucia
|Photography, Automotive & Tourism (respectively)
|Mr. Johanan Dujon
|St. Lucia
|Agriculture
|Miss Heidi C. St. Clair
|St. Lucia
|Child Care Services
|Mr. Anton Volney
|St. Lucia
|Business & Personal Service
|Mr. Javid Collins
|St. Vincent & the Grenadines
|Photography
|Mr. Jeronnie Richardson
|St. Vincent & the Grenadines
|Messenger & Courier, Online Marketing & Advertising
The OECS Commission extends hearty congratulations to all the winners.