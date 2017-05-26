OECS Announces 30 Under 30 Campaign Winners

The selected cohort represent a diverse cross section of industries, including Food and Beverage, Art and Photography, Business, Technology, Agriculture, Sustainable Development, Social Development, Sports, Photography and Entertainment.

The OECS Commission is pleased to announce that after five months, and over one hundred applications from young business men and women throughout the region, the top 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs have been chosen.

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended this initiative that seeks to bolster the creativity of the region’s youth.

“At the center of this effort is youth development. The youth demographic is among the most disadvantaged segment of the population characterised by unacceptably high rates of unemployment; therefore youth empowerment and entrepreneurship must be a priority if we are to drive the change we all seek.” “It is the hope that this initiative will provide the support that these young entrepreneurs need to take their businesses to the next level.”

Winners will receive business support from the OECS Competitive Business Unit in the form of mentorship, to aid their professional and business development; technical assistance in sourcing markets; and financial assistance.

Through its Youth Empowerment Strategy (YES), the OECS Commission opened nominations for its inaugural 30 Under 30 in Entrepreneurship initiative in November of 2016 and extended the nominating period until March 31, 2017.

Eligible entrepreneurs had to be 30 years old or younger at the time of nomination, and be a citizen or resident of an OECS Member State. All eligible applications were considered despite business size, years of operation, and business industry.

Details on the official 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony will be shared in the coming weeks.

OECS 30 Under 30 Winners Name Country Industry Mr. Akeem Edwards Antigua & Barbuda Food & Beverage Mr. Regis Burton Antigua & Barbuda Social Business Mr. Winston Laville Antigua & Barbuda Agriculture Miss Sharie De Castro British Virgin Islands Education Mr. Mitch Jno Charles Commonwealth of Dominica Agriculture Mr. Oudin Samuel Commonwealth of Dominica Website Design Mr. Sherwin Thomas Commonwealth of Dominica Entertainment & Media Mr. Prince F. Thomas Grenada Agriculture Miss Tereika Peters Grenada Food & Beverage Mr. Shakim J. Fortune Grenada Food & Beverage Mr. Jacques Sanquer Martinique Consulting Mr. Sébastien Célestine Martinique Culture & Entertainment Miss Sasha Herbert St. Kitts & Nevis Art & Entertainment Mr. Dijaun Jack St. Kitts & Nevis Business & Personal Service Mr. Janeel Boon St. Kitts & Nevis Computers, Communications & Electronics Mr. Shane Browne St. Kitts & Nevis Shopping & Specialty Services Miss Desi Brown St. Kitts & Nevis Creative Enterprise & Business and Personal Services Mr. Wendel George St. Lucia Sports & Recreation Mr. Larry Shepherd St. Lucia Construction & Renovation Mr. Nyus Alfred St. Lucia Sports & Recreation Mr. Jonathan Theobalds St. Lucia Computers, Communications & Electronics Miss Kenisha Jn Baptiste St. Lucia Construction & Renovation Miss Kandice Delice St. Lucia Shopping & Specialty Stores Mr. Denell Florius St. Lucia Public Utilities & Environment Mr. Randy Lafontaine St. Lucia Photography, Automotive & Tourism (respectively) Mr. Johanan Dujon St. Lucia Agriculture Miss Heidi C. St. Clair St. Lucia Child Care Services Mr. Anton Volney St. Lucia Business & Personal Service Mr. Javid Collins St. Vincent & the Grenadines Photography Mr. Jeronnie Richardson St. Vincent & the Grenadines Messenger & Courier, Online Marketing & Advertising

The OECS Commission extends hearty congratulations to all the winners.