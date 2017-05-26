Home / News Updates / OECS Announces 30 Under 30 Campaign Winners

OECS Announces 30 Under 30 Campaign Winners

Rehani Isidore 59 mins ago News Updates Leave a comment

OECS Media Release

Thursday, May 25, 2017 — The OECS Commission is pleased to announce that after five months, and over one hundred applications from young business men and women throughout the region, the top 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs have been chosen.

The selected cohort represent a diverse cross section of industries, including Food and Beverage, Art and Photography, Business, Technology, Agriculture, Sustainable Development, Social Development, Sports, Photography and Entertainment.

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, commended this initiative that seeks to bolster the creativity of the region’s youth.

 “At the center of this effort is youth development. The youth demographic is among the most disadvantaged segment of the population characterised by unacceptably high rates of unemployment; therefore youth empowerment and entrepreneurship must be a priority if we are to drive the change we all seek.”

“It is the hope that this initiative will provide the support that these young entrepreneurs need to take their businesses to the next level.”

Winners will receive business support from the OECS Competitive Business Unit in the form of mentorship, to aid their professional and business development; technical assistance in sourcing markets; and financial assistance.

Through its Youth Empowerment Strategy (YES), the OECS Commission opened nominations for its inaugural 30 Under 30 in Entrepreneurship initiative in November of 2016 and extended the nominating period until March 31, 2017.

Eligible entrepreneurs had to be 30 years old or younger at the time of nomination, and be a citizen or resident of an OECS Member State. All eligible applications were considered despite business size, years of operation, and business industry.

Details on the official 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony will be shared in the coming weeks.

 

OECS 30 Under 30 Winners
Name Country Industry
Mr. Akeem Edwards Antigua & Barbuda Food & Beverage
Mr. Regis Burton Antigua & Barbuda Social Business
Mr. Winston Laville Antigua & Barbuda Agriculture
Miss Sharie De Castro British Virgin Islands Education
Mr. Mitch Jno Charles Commonwealth of Dominica Agriculture
Mr. Oudin Samuel Commonwealth of Dominica Website Design
Mr. Sherwin Thomas Commonwealth of Dominica Entertainment & Media
Mr. Prince F. Thomas Grenada Agriculture
Miss Tereika Peters Grenada Food & Beverage
Mr. Shakim J. Fortune Grenada Food & Beverage
Mr. Jacques Sanquer Martinique Consulting
Mr. Sébastien Célestine Martinique Culture & Entertainment
Miss Sasha Herbert St. Kitts & Nevis Art & Entertainment
Mr. Dijaun Jack St. Kitts & Nevis Business & Personal Service
Mr. Janeel Boon St. Kitts & Nevis Computers, Communications & Electronics
Mr. Shane Browne St. Kitts & Nevis Shopping & Specialty Services
Miss Desi Brown St. Kitts & Nevis Creative Enterprise & Business and Personal Services
Mr. Wendel George St. Lucia Sports & Recreation
Mr. Larry Shepherd  St. Lucia Construction & Renovation
Mr. Nyus Alfred St. Lucia Sports & Recreation
Mr. Jonathan Theobalds St. Lucia Computers, Communications & Electronics
Miss Kenisha Jn Baptiste St. Lucia Construction & Renovation
Miss Kandice Delice St. Lucia Shopping & Specialty Stores
Mr. Denell Florius St. Lucia Public Utilities & Environment
Mr. Randy Lafontaine St. Lucia Photography, Automotive & Tourism (respectively)
Mr. Johanan Dujon St. Lucia Agriculture
Miss Heidi C. St. Clair St. Lucia Child Care Services
Mr. Anton Volney St. Lucia Business & Personal Service
Mr. Javid Collins St. Vincent & the Grenadines Photography
Mr. Jeronnie Richardson St. Vincent & the Grenadines Messenger & Courier, Online Marketing & Advertising

The OECS Commission extends hearty congratulations to all the winners.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Fond St. Jacques Residents Upbeat After Meeting with SRDF

Soufriere, St. Lucia – The Foundation held its third community consultation over the past few …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved