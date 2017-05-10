OECS Commission and UWI Institute of International Relations sign MOU on Cooperation

The OECS Commission and the UWI Institute of International Relations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in the fields of International Relations and Diplomacy. The signing took place in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday May 04, 2017 and was witnessed by officials of the Commission and OECS Member States attending the 2017 Distinguished Leadership and Innovation Conference (DLIC) organised by the UWI Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business.

The Memorandum of Understanding was motivated by a number of factors including:

The spirit of goodwill existing between the organisations;

The need for continuous training and development of Foreign Service personnel in OECS Member States, as well as the Commission, in diplomacy and related fields;

The challenges faced by OECS Member States, as well as the Commission, to undertake professional enquiry, scholarly research and analysis in international affairs due to their human resource constraints; and

The difficulties faced by OECS Member States in maintaining, promoting and projecting their diplomatic presence abroad to safeguard their various interests, including in particular, their economic interests.

The Memorandum of Understanding seeks to promote collaboration on training, research and exchange in the fields of International Relations and Diplomacy, and covers inter alia:

Research in areas identified as being of strategic interest to the OECS and the Institute;

Exchange of publications and materials of common interest;

Sharing of information and ideas on new trends and developments in international affairs and diplomacy;

Joint research and production of academic papers and policy briefs; and

Organisation of seminars and conferences in the fields of International Relations and Diplomacy.

Principal signatories to the MOU were Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS and Professor Brian Copeland, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the UWI, St Augustine Campus. Other signatories were Professor Jessica Byron, Director of the Institute of International Relations and Amb. Anthony Severin, Head of International Relations at the OECS Commission.