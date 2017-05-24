OECS/PPS Convenes 25th Tenders/Technical Advisory Committee Meeting In St. Lucia

The OECS/Pharmaceutical Procurement Service will convene its 25th meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on 26th May 2017 at the Bay Gardens Inn, Ixroa Conference room, St. Lucia.

The meeting will be attended by the Central Medical Stores Manager, and senior doctors from each of the nine OECS participating members states: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla.

Among the key items on the agenda is a feature lecture on ““Wound Management.” by Dr. Charlie Greenidge, Laparoscopic Surgeon at Victoria and Tapion hospitals.