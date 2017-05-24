Home / News Updates / OECS/PPS Convenes 25th Tenders/Technical Advisory Committee Meeting In St. Lucia

OECS/PPS Convenes 25th Tenders/Technical Advisory Committee Meeting In St. Lucia

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates Leave a comment

The OECS/Pharmaceutical Procurement Service will convene its 25th meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on 26th May 2017 at the Bay Gardens Inn, Ixroa Conference room, St. Lucia.

The meeting will be attended by the Central Medical Stores Manager, and senior doctors from each of the nine OECS participating members states: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla.

Among the key items on the agenda is a feature lecture on ““Wound Management.” by Dr. Charlie Greenidge, Laparoscopic Surgeon at Victoria and Tapion hospitals.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Sponsors Are About to Officially Sash the 2017 Carnival Queen Contestants

First images from the official sashing ceremony of the 2017 Carnival Queen Contestants. Best free …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved