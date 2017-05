Meanwhile police have released an official statement on the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old cacao man.

Law enforcement officials say they received the distress call about the incident at green gold, Babonneau, about 8:20 pm Wednesday.

A masked assailant shot Isidore while he sat in a car.

He sustained two gunshots to the left side.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

This is the 25th homicide for 2017.