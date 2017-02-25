OPM Claims Facebook Independence Post Unauthorized

The office of the prime minister says it did not approve an Independence Day post to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s Facebook page.
The post has resulted in allegations of plagiarism.
The senior communications officer says steps have been taken to limit access to the page to two people and ensure this situation does not happen again.
Where is the due diligence this PM and everybody around him talks about? If this man and his press office is trying to make me believe he was careless, foolish and naive enough to keep the password former PM used for his government information service Facebook page, then the question I ask is in what other areas has he behaved so idiotically?
Everyday his incompetence is revealed. Isn’t it time we respectfully ask this man to please go!