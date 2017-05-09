Home / News Updates / OPM Distances itself from Chastanet Comments

OPM Distances itself from Chastanet Comments

Rehani Isidore 39 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Recent comments from Michael Chastanet, father of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet have prompted the Office of the Prime Minister [OPM] to issue an official rebuttal on May 9th, 2017.

Michael Chastanet, host of Open Mike targeted Fr. Murray on May 7th

Michael Chastanet a leading Saint Lucian businessman and, talk-show host made the controversial remarks targeted at Clergyman Father Kevin Murray during his ‘Open Mike’ TV show that aired on DBS on May 7th. The Father of the Prime Minister referenced an amendment to a Public Order known as the David England [Prohibited Immigrant] Order in what some say appeared to be a veil threat to have the United States Clergyman deported.

“Father Murray, let me say to you that sometime ago, Sir John Compton passed legislation called the David England Act for interference into this country. You are a foreign national, you were brought here to represent the church – stick to your last Father Murray. [Because] Those demonstrations your participating in will do you no good.”

The Saint Lucia Labour Party [SLP] Administration repealed the David England Order in 1997.

David England [Prohibited Immigrant] Order repealed in 1997
The comments by Chastanet Senior have elicited national scrutiny. Nicole MacDonald, senior communications manager at OPM distanced the government from Michael Chastanet’s comments.  Listen below.

[Far Right] Father Kevin Murray participating in anti DSH demonstrations
 Father Murray has been vocal and joined widespread objection to the controversial multi-billion dollar Desert Star Holdings Ltd Project earmarked for Vieux-Fort that proposes the construction of a man-made causeway to the Protected Maria islands. The DSH development project is projected to consume more than 800 acres of investment land across Vieux-Fort. 

 

 

