OPM Justifies Governance Training Program



Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of statutory bodies underwent an intense 3 day training program this week on best practices for effective governance.

The exercise was facilitated by the locally based Caribbean governance training institute.

However, critics are questioning the price of tag of the instruction.

Some detractors have recently pointed to the prime minister’s comments that the country is “broke”.

The office of the prime minister is justifying the cost of the program.

Officials insist that the training will redound to the benefit of the country.