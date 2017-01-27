Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / OPM Justifies Governance Training Program

OPM Justifies Governance Training Program

Rehani Isidore 16 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of statutory bodies underwent an intense 3 day training program this week on best practices for effective governance.
The exercise was facilitated by the locally based Caribbean governance training institute.
However, critics are questioning the price of tag of the instruction.
Some detractors have recently pointed to the prime minister’s comments that the country is “broke”.
The office of the prime minister is justifying the cost of the program.
Officials insist that the training will redound to the benefit of the country.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Festival Commission Takes Shape

The government is rolling out the much talked about festivals commission to over Saint Lucia’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved