OPM recognizes local media to commemorate World Press Freedom Day

The Saint Lucia government took time out to appreciate the local media fraternity on May 2nd. The Office of the Prime Minister [OPM] invited Saint Lucia’s press and media organizations to an honorary breakfast one day ahead of World Press Freedom Day.

Senior communications officer at OPM, Nicole MacDonald underscored significance of a free press in a democratic society. Listen below.

The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2017 is Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

Every year, May 3rd is a date which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom; to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 following a Recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. This in turn was a response to a call by African journalists who in 1991 produced the landmark Windhoek Declaration on media pluralism and independence.

