OPPOSITION LEADER RESPONDS TODAY

Leader of the Opposition the Hon Philip J Pierre will at 4 pm today respond to the budget address delivered by the Prime Minister yesterday.

This is the first time in recent history that the Opposition has been asked to respond to the Prime Minister the day after his delivery.

In spite of the short notice, Hon Pierre says that he is ready to discuss with St Lucians the implications of the Prime Minister’s budget address and the impact that it will have on their daily lives.

Hon Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Parliamentary Representative for Castries South is expected to address the House this evening at about 8pm.