Opposition Leery Of Government Corruption Charges

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph’s public service corruption charges are ‘very strange’.
That’s according to leader of the opposition Phillip J. Pierre.
The Allen Chastanet administration has conceded trust issues with the public service in the wake of leaked documents.
Whistle blowing should be no surprise says the opposition leader who also encouraged the UWP government to remain transparent.
