Opposition Senators Boycott the Upper House

The House of Assembly was noticeably emptier after three opposition Senators of the Saint Lucia Labour Party [SLP] reportedly boycotted the latest Senate Sitting on June 22nd.

The opposition boycott follows a previous walk-out by SLP Members of Parliament during the second sitting of the House for the debate on the Appropriations Bill on June 20th.

The Leader of the Opposition Philip J. Pierre cited continued ‘broken convention’ by the government MPs led by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet for the latest Parliament protest.

Despite the apparent boycott by opposition Senators who included, Leader of Opposition Business Joachim Henry, Guibion Ferdinand and Jerome Gideon, proceedings moved on to advance the debate on and, pass the Appropriations Bill.

Most government appointed Senators, along with Independents Mauricia Francis-Thomas and, Dr. Adrian Augier were present.