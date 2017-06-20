Opposition Staged Walk-Out of Parliament

The Opposition Members of Parliament walked out of the House of Assembly during the second sitting of the debate on the Appropriations Bill in what appeared to be protest against ‘broken convention’.

The walk-out happened moments after the presentation by the Member for Laborie, the Hon. Alva Baptiste who spoke for almost one hour.

Leader of Government Business in the House and Prime Minister, the Hon. Allen Chastanet, rose to conclude the debate much to the dismay of the Opposition who remained at least two speakers yet to contribute to the debate.

The Opposition Saint Lucia Labor Party plans to address the Parliament walk-out in a press conference later on June 20th.