Peterkin On BOSLIL Sale



A local chartered accountant has weighed in on the proposed sale of bank of Saint Lucia international. Just about a week ago, it was announced that the East Caribbean Financial Holdings Limited (ECFH) -parent company of Bank of Saint Lucia would be selling its offshore banking subsidiary.

This was since confirmed by the organization which clarified, that subject to approval by the financial services regulatory authority of Saint Lucia, Boslil will be owned by Jamaican company – proven investments ltd.