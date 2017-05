A commuter bus registration number M 678 and, a pick-up van registration number FAR 158 were involved in a collision along the Choc highroad on May 23rd.

The auto crash occurred between 7 am and 8 am in the south bound lane into Castries. The pick-up van veered off the road, into a ditch opposite the Sandals Halcyon Resort at Choc.

At least one person was treated for injuries from the crash at hospital.

A tow truck was required to remove the pick-up van from the scene of the crash.