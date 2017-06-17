Home / Top Stories / Planning Ministry On Building Code Compliance

Planning Ministry On Building Code Compliance

webmaster 39 mins ago

Deputy permanent secretary in the department of physical planning Hildreth Lewis, is calling on building owners to abide by the existing building code.
The call comes as the region braces for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.
The department provides assistance in the
Co-ordination of certain areas of the OECS global climate change alliance project, which is concerned with the review of the building code and the physical planning development act.
The department is also responsible for the implementation of projects to ensure that small island states like Saint Lucia remain resilient to climate change.

