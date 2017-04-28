Plans Underway for St Jude Hospital Fundraising Bazaar this Sunday

Press Release April 28th:

Hundreds of St Lucians are expectedly to converge on Vieux Fort on Sunday for a grand fundraising Bazaar hosted by St Jude Hospital; the main healthcare institution serving the south of the island.

Organizers say plans for the event, scheduled for the George Odlum Stadium, are progressing smoothly. According to St Jude Hospital Public Relations & Communications Officer Mr. Shervon Alfred, “The bazaar is a family event which has traditionally been to the people of the south what Assou Square has been to the people of Castries and the north of the island.”

Traditionally, the St Jude Hospital Bazaar has been held as a major fund raising activity for our institution. The proceeds from this year’s event will be used to procure an important piece of equipment for the hospital’s laboratory.

The Bazaar will run from 6:00AM to 10:00PM at the George Odlum Stadium car park starting with an agricultural stall and flea market in the morning. More than a dozen booths will be selling everything from food and drinks to clothing and children’s toys.

The flea market will feature a wide variety of new and used items for sale including, crafts, clothing, jewelry as well as unique gift accessories, selling for as little as fifty cents.

Later in the day the Bazaar will transition into entertainment activities for children and adults. There are a number of attractions for kiddies, including trampoline, bounce and castle, lucky dip, horseback riding and cherry tree. Adults can look forward to an exciting $1000 Bingo game, and live entertainment by popular local artists, among other attractions.

There is also a grand raffle with attractive prizes such as round trip airline tickets, hotel stays, appliances and more.

Admission for the Bazaar is free and vendors are not allowed. The St Jude Hospital Bazaar is set to create an experience which the entire family will love and enjoy.