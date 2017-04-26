Home / News Updates / PM On 2018 Budgetary Allocations

PM On 2018 Budgetary Allocations

webmaster 1 min ago

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Wednesday defended his administration’s 2017/2018 budget stating that the finances are needed to enhance healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and education.
On Wednesday; April 26th, Chastanet presented the estimates of expenditure of 1.513 billion dollars.
According to Chastanet, the former labor administration disguised Saint Lucia’s bad financial situation by under spending in critical areas.

Chastanet believes that the fiscal package will be sufficient to stimulate revenue to match St. Lucia’s expenses.

Allen Chastanet- Prime Minister Of Saint Lucia

The prime minister maintains that the budget allocations are in keeping with government’s policies to grow the economy.

