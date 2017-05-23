PM Airport Tax Amendment

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet says he still has ample time between now and January 2018, to amend the airport development act.

In 2016, the UWP government announced plans to reintroduce the airport development charge of $35.

Former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony pointed out a crucial flaw in the act during his contribution to the debate on the 2017 estimates on April 28th.

He noted that the reintroduction of the ADC was unlawful because of the statute upon which it is based; the Hewanorra international airport development act had been repealed.

He explained that legislative amendments are vital.

While, Chastanet welcomes the word of advice, he believes he has sufficient time to revise the law.

Dr. Anthony also argued that any proceeds during this period must be returned.

Nevertheless, Chastanet indicates that his government is prepared and has a plan.

The airport development charge was instituted by the 2011 UWP administration with much opposition from the Saint Lucia labor party.

The re-instatement of the tax has been delayed to January 2018.